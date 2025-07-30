President Barzani: Drone strikes threaten Iraq’s economy

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani warned on Wednesday that repeated drone attacks on the Region’s oil infrastructure pose a serious threat not only to local stability but also to Iraq’s broader economy.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani’s met in Erbil with Vice Admiral Edward Algren, the United Kingdom’s Senior Defence Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa. The discussions centered on Iraq’s security, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the wider regional situation.

Barzani emphasized the continuing danger posed by ISIS, describing the group as “a real and direct threat to the stability and security of Iraq and Syria.” He also urged swift measures to halt drone strikes targeting vital economic facilities in the Kurdistan Region.

Algren reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He underlined London’s “strong interest in the security and stability of the Region” and pledged continued British support in counterterrorism and security coordination.

The meeting also addressed Iraq’s federal structure, the Kurdistan Region’s relations with allied nations, the situation in Syria, the rights of Kurds and other communities, as well as recent developments in Turkiye’s peace process.