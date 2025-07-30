Booby-trapped drone crashes near Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service reported Wednesday that an explosives-laden drone crashed near Erbil without detonating.

The device went down near the village of Duwgurkan in Makhmour district, the agency stated, adding that no casualties were reported.

The incident follows a similar case earlier this week, when two drones were reported to have crashed in the Rzgari and Korgosk areas west of Erbil, also without causing injuries.

Kurdistan’s Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed has warned that Erbil will not remain passive if drone strikes targeting the Region’s infrastructure persist, criticizing Baghdad for “failing to act” despite repeated attacks that have disrupted oil production and damaged the local economy.

In response, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji stressed that the security of the Region is integral to Iraq’s overall stability and confirmed that a joint security committee—comprising federal, Regional, and local security officials—has been formed to investigate the strikes.