Drone strikes halt 70% of Kurdistan oil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Drone strikes between July 14 and 16 knocked out 70 percent of oil production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), delivering a major blow to an already strained economy.

Human Rights Watch reported that five oil fields were targeted by unidentified drones, halting around 220,000 barrels per day and disrupting energy supplies without causing casualties.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s deputy chief of staff accused “criminal militias on the Iraqi government payroll” of carrying out the attacks, though no group has claimed responsibility.

The strikes follow escalating tensions over oil revenue control, as Baghdad has withheld budget transfers since May, leaving the KRI unable to pay public sector wages, including those of teachers and healthcare workers.

To continue reading, click here.