Post-Assad Syria: Israel conducts 810+ strikes, 405+ incursions

Israel has launched 813 airstrikes and 410 ground incursions in Syria since the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the UK-based monitor described Syria as “an open arena” for Israeli operations, pointing to a sustained campaign that has reshaped strategic infrastructure across large parts of the country.

SOHR recorded strikes on weapons depots, military positions, and command centers, documenting 860 destroyed sites and 76 deaths, including civilians, soldiers, and unidentified individuals.

In a separate update, SOHR outlined ongoing Israeli ground operations in southern Syria ranging from raids and arrests to full-scale deployments in rural Daraa, Quneitra, and near the Golan Heights.

It identified the Beit Jinn assault on November 28, 2025, as the largest Israeli ground offensive since Al-Assad’s fall, reporting 15 deaths, over 20 injuries, and intense clashes supported by airstrikes and artillery.

