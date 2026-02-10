Iran fortifies Isfahan nuclear site against potential strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

High-resolution satellite images show that Iran has reinforced security at its nuclear facility in Isfahan, the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) noted on Tuesday.

The images reveal that three main tunnel entrances at the site have been covered with soil, making them much harder to detect. ISIS indicated the measures are aimed at limiting damage from airstrikes and blocking ground forces from accessing enriched uranium stored at the facility. The institute added that some equipment or materials may have been relocated into the tunnels for protection.

The Isfahan site faced repeated strikes by Israel during the 12-day conflict with Iran in June last year. Other nuclear facilities, including Fordow and Natanz, were also targeted by the United States.

While negotiations between the US and Iran continue, President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that failure to reach an agreement would carry “very steep” consequences for Iran, underscoring that military options remain on the table.

Shafaq News previously reported that Israel is urging the US to carry out strikes against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs ahead of a planned meeting in Washington on Wednesday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

