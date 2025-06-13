Iran’s MoFa vows retaliation after “Criminal” Israeli strikes on nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced, on Friday, Israel’s large-scale airstrikes as a “criminal and unforgivable” violation of its sovereignty.

In a statement, the ministry accused Israel of breaching international law, citing Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, and invoked Article 51 to assert its right to self-defense. “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend Iran’s sovereignty with full strength and in the manner they deem appropriate.”

Tehran also blamed the United States, claiming Israel could not have launched the operation without US coordination and backing. “The US government, as the primary patron of this regime, will also bear responsibility for the dangerous repercussions of the Zionist regime’s [Israel’s] reckless actions,” it warned.

MFA Statement on the Zionist Regime’s Military Aggression Against IranIn the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most MercifulNoble People of Iran,Fellow Iranians,Our beloved homeland, Iran, has been unjustly attacked by a criminal and evil regime.This morning, the… pic.twitter.com/QQRq8jwcGp — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) June 13, 2025

Iran called on the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General, Islamic countries, regional governments, and the Non-Aligned Movement to condemn what it described as a threat to global stability.

The statement came after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a coordinated assault on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The strikes, confirmed by both Israeli and Iranian authorities, targeted key facilities, including the Natanz enrichment plant and the Ahmadi Roshan complex in Isfahan. Tehran confirmed damage but denied any radioactive leaks.

Iran responded early Friday by launching over 800 drones toward Israeli airspace. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the attack, noting air defense systems were fully activated and international partners were assisting in tracking and intercepting the drones.