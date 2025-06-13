Iran’s True Promise 3: 800 drones and missiles targeting Israel

Shafaq News/ Tehran launched around 800 drones and cruise missiles toward Israel overnight, naming the operation True Promise 3, Iranian media reported.

The large-scale strike marks a direct response to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted key Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Israeli officials confirmed that more than 100 drones were launched from Iranian territory.

The True Promise series of operations are Iran's declared strategy of direct military retaliation against Israel. They began in April 2024, following Israel’s initial airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus. It was followed by True Promise 2 in early 2025, involving a smaller but symbolic barrage aimed at Israeli air defense positions.