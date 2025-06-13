Israel confirms killing top Iranian military commanders

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military’s assault on Iran has resulted in the killing of three of the most senior figures in Iran’s military and security establishment, the Israeli Army revealed on Friday.

The military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, was killed when his command complex in Tehran was struck in the early hours of Friday morning. General Bagheri was considered the highest-ranking military officer in Iran’s hierarchy and a key architect of its defense and regional deterrence strategies.

Also confirmed dead is Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). His death was later acknowledged by IRGC.

General Gholam Ali Rashid, who commanded the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters—the body responsible for Iran’s joint military operations and strategic coordination—was also killed in the Israeli strike wave. Rashid had long been regarded as one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s most trusted military planners, known for his influence over Iran’s war doctrine.

#عاجل الغارات ضد النظام الإيراني اسفرت عن تصفية ثلاثة من كبار قادة المؤسسة العسكرية ك والامنية الايرانية وفي مقدمتهم 🔻محمد باقري رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة الإيرانية 🔻حسين سلامي قائد الحرس الثوري الإيراني 🔻غلام علي رشيد قائد قيادة حاتم الأنبياء الإيرانية — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 13, 2025

Iran has yet to formally release full casualty details but state-aligned outlets have begun publishing eulogies for the commanders, suggesting official confirmation is imminent.

Supreme Leader Khamenei, in a national address, vowed that the Islamic Republic would respond decisively, calling the strikes a “crime” and declaring that Iran’s military institutions would continue without interruption.

The Israeli government has described the operation—dubbed Operation Rising Lion—as a targeted strike intended to neutralize what it calls an imminent threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities.