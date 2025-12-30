SDF hits government positions after drone strikes

Shafaq News– Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) targeted government-allied armed groups' positions in retaliation for suicide drone attacks in northern Syria, the group said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, factions affiliated with Syria’s Defense Ministry carried out two attacks around residential areas in Tishrin Dam without causing casualties. Following the strikes, the SDF targeted “a military Toyota vehicle and an associated military position, resulting in confirmed casualties.”

قواتنا تردّ بحزم على اعتداءات بطائرات انتحارية في محيط سد تشرينفي تصعيد خطير واستمرار لسياسة زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، أقدمت فصائل "السلطان مراد"، "السلطان سليمان شاه/العمشات و"الحمزات" التابعة لوزارة الدفاع في حكومة دمشق، في تمام الساعة 11:00 قبل ظهر اليوم الثلاثاء، على استهداف… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) December 30, 2025

The Syrian authorities have not commented on the incident.

The attack occurred against the backdrop of renewed security tensions in Aleppo, where clashes last week focused on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah districts and surrounding security points.