SDF shells village east of Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fired rockets at a village east of Syria’s Aleppo, state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel reported on early Sunday.

No further details were provided about the attack, and the SDF has yet to issue a statement.

The new attack came hours after the SDF announced the completion of a security operation against ISIS cells in northeastern Hasakah province, resulting in the arrest of dozens of suspects.

An SDF commander said in a video statement that the campaign, called “Peoples’ Permanent Security”, lasted about 14 hours and involved 3,000 fighters, both men and women. According to the commander, the operation led to the arrest of 51 “terrorists.”