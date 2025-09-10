Clashes between SDF and Syrian army kill civilian in Aleppo

2025-09-10T21:36:54+00:00

Shafaq News – Aleppo (Updated on September 11 at 10:59)

On Wednesday, clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army in the eastern countryside of Aleppo left one civilian dead and several others injured, Syrian sources told Shafaq News.

The fighting, which involved rocket launchers, also damaged nearby homes, the sources added.

In a statement, the SDF said its forces repelled infiltration attempts and artillery fire by “unruly groups” tied to Syrian government units near Deir Hafer. The group held Damascus responsible for “these aggressions,” pledging to safeguard both the territory and its residents.

Tensions between the Syrian army and the SDF have escalated across northern and eastern Syria, with sporadic clashes continuing despite a March agreement on force integration. Hostilities have intensified in Aleppo’s countryside following the Unity of Stance Conference.

