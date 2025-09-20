Syrian pro-government fighters hit SDF position in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

Armed groups affiliated with the Damascus government targeted an SDF military position with a drone in northern Aleppo, Syria, the group reported on Thursday.

According to the SDF, the strike caused no casualties or damage, adding that its units responded with “precise strikes” against the launch sites, forcing the attackers to withdraw.

Update – This afternoon, a drone operated by armed groups of the Damascus government targeted one of our military positions in the Deir Hafer area. The attack caused no human or material losses.Our forces immediately responded with precise strikes against the sources of fire,… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) September 20, 2025

Last week, Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo saw clashes between the SDF and Syrian government forces, with both sides accusing each other of destabilization and civilian targeting. The flare-up, part of recurring tensions in Aleppo, has fueled fears of wider conflict and its impact on negotiations between the two sides.