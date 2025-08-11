Key Aleppo road sealed in Syrian-SDF standoff

Shafaq News – Aleppo

On Monday, tensions escalated between Syrian government security forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), closing a strategic road in northern Aleppo, local sources told Shafaq News.

The Castello Road, linking the Leramoun and Jandoul roundabouts, is a vital transport corridor for civilians and supplies. Officials have not clarified what triggered the closure or how long it will remain in place.

Its shutdown, according to the sources, is disrupting traffic and supply deliveries, raising concerns over fresh displacement and restricted humanitarian access.

Once the last supply route into opposition-held districts during the 2016 siege of Aleppo, the Castello Road’s capture by government troops and Russian allies proved decisive in the city’s fall.

Relations between Damascus and the SDF remain tense despite a March agreement to integrate some SDF units into the Syrian army. The two sides have exchanged fire in Aleppo’s countryside in recent weeks, alongside limited incursions, especially following the recent “The Unity of Stance Conference.”