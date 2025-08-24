SDF repels Damascus-aligned attack in eastern Syria

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

On Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that its fighters repelled an assault by armed groups linked to the Damascus government in the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

In a statement, the SDF affirmed that its fighters responded forcefully, inflicting casualties among the attackers, while five of its members sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The attack targeted a military position belonging to the Kasra Military Council, using a BKC machine gun and a drone, the SDF clarified, adding that “the operation was an attempt to spread chaos and undermine security in the area amid a rise in ISIS activity.”

According to the statement, the SDF accused the Syrian government of direct responsibility for the incident and urged Damascus to rein in its affiliated groups and halt their assaults immediately.

Update – Our forces repel attack by Damascus government–affiliated armed groups in Deir Ezzor's countryside pic.twitter.com/w0x3EpKR1Q — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) August 24, 2025

Tensions between Damascus and the SDF persist despite a March agreement to integrate some SDF units into the Syrian army. In recent weeks, both sides exchanged fire in Aleppo’s countryside and carried out limited incursions, particularly following the recent “Unity of Stance Conference.”