PMF puts troops on alert as Syria fighting spills over

Shafaq News/ Iraq's military and paramilitary forces on Wednesday went on high alert along the border with Syria after intense clashes between Arab tribes and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) escalated.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned paramilitary group, ordered its units to reinforce the border in Nineveh, fearing spillover from the fighting in neighbouring Syria, according to a statement.

"The situation is serious and we are taking all necessary precautions," a PMF spokesman said. "Both the Iraqi army and the PMF called reinforcement since the clash area is adjacent to desert regions in Nineveh and Saladin."

The SDF, backed by the United States, has been battling Islamic State militants and other groups in Syria. However, tensions have been rising with Arab tribes in recent months, leading to clashes in the oil-rich Deir el-Zor.

Earlier this week, Hamid al-Yasiri, the commander of the Ansar al-Marjiya Brigade in the PMF, ordered brigade members, including those on leave, to report for duty in Nineveh's al-Jazeera sector."