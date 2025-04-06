Basra teachers end strike awaiting government response

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, The Basra Teachers' Union announced the end of the strike in the province's schools, with normal working hours set to resume on Monday.

Union head Safaa Al-Samar told Shafaq News that Basra adhered to the general and unified strike instructions across all Iraqi provinces, stressing the teachers’ commitment to resuming work and their legal efforts to push for their demands if not addressed.

Schools operated at 70% capacity today, and they are now waiting for local government initiatives to meet certain demands, he stated.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Teachers' Syndicate called on educational and administrative bodies to hold a protest on Monday to highlight the teachers' seven demands, threatening further escalation if their demands are not met.