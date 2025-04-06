Iraqi teachers threaten escalation over unmet demands

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Teachers' Union called for a protest on Monday to demand action on seven key issues, threatening of escalatory measures if these demands are not addressed.

In a statement, the union acknowledged “the national contributions of teachers,” pointing out the difficult circumstances they face due to erratic economic policies, “which have negatively affected the livelihoods of citizens, including those working in education.”

The Union announced a protest on Monday, followed by an emergency session of the central council on Tuesday. On the same day, the union will present its demands to the Cabinet, including a 100% increase in professional allowances, permanent employment for contract workers, payment of overdue dues, activation of the educational service law, bonuses, health insurance, and housing for teachers.

Ibtisam Al-Hilali, a member of the Coordination Framework, expressed to Shafaq News the support for the educational staff and their rights, adding, “The government should have responded to their demands before the educational rebellion, school closures, and public protests before it is too late."

Al-Hilali revealed that a push is underway within Parliament to gather signatures for an emergency session on Tuesday, timed alongside the Cabinet meeting. She urged the Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Sudani to take immediate action, securing the release of the detained teachers representatives.

For his part, the independent lawmaker Amir al-Mamouri told Shafaq News that the rights of the educational staff are “undisputed”, revealing, "There is full support from Parliament for the rights and financial entitlements of teaching staff.”