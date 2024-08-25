KRG to offer permanent contracts to 38,000 teachers

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has plans to offer permanent contracts to all 38,000 teachers in the region, the Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Saeed said the decision was made after the KRG faced challenges in securing funding from the federal government for the teachers' salaries.

"Efforts have been underway to resolve the teachers' problems," Saeed explained. "I visited the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Federal Minister of Education, but they did not agree to allocate a budget for the teachers in the region despite regularizing 350,000 teachers in other governorates."

"Therefore, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region decided to offer all the unregularized teachers on the KRG's payroll," he said. "The government will begin processing the documents of 38,000 teachers soon."

Despite these challenges, the KRG has decided to move forward with the appointments, which are expected to be welcomed by teachers in the region who have long sought job security.