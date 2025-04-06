Zakho welcomes 41,000 visitors during Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ 41,000 tourists visited Zakho district in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Tourism Directorate in the district announced on Sunday.

According to the Directorate’s media head Beora Sindi, around 17,000 tourists arrived from the Region, over 22,000 visitors came from other Iraqi provinces, while about 1,150 tourists entered via the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing.

The Directorate had prepared a plan in advance to welcome tourists including the formation of field committees that toured tourist sites to ensure safety and security, Sindi noted.

Zakho attracts visitors with its rich history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty. Key attractions include the ancient Delal Bridge, scenic Zakho Corniche, bustling markets offering traditional handicrafts, and the picturesque Sharanish Waterfall.

The city's welcoming atmosphere and mix of cultural, historical, and outdoor experiences make it a popular destination, especially during holidays.

During the seven-day holiday, Erbil, the capital of the Region, welcomed over 76,000 tourists, while Al-Sulaymaniyah province received 50,000 tourists.