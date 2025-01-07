Tourism declined in Duhok in 2024

Shafaq News/ The number of tourists visiting Duhok province from within the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq declined in 2024, The General Director of the Tourism Department, Khairi Ali, announced Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Ali said local employment in tourist areas had reached 100 percent, emphasizing promoting the Kurdish language in the sector.

"The 20 percent reduction in fees and other facilitations provided an incentive for developing and promoting the tourism sector," Ali noted, adding that 76 new tourist sites were opened in Duhok last year alone, including 12 hotels and motels.

“Duhok now boasts 900 tourist attractions across the province despite a challenging year for visitor numbers.”

In 2023, about 2.5 million tourists visited Duhok.