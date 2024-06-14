Duhok prepares to welcome tourists during Eid al-Adha holiday

Shafaq News/ The Duhok Directorate of Tourism in the Kurdistan Region announced on Friday that it has completed all preparations to welcome tourists during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, expecting to receive around 5,000 visitors daily.

Khairi Ali, the director of the tourism department, told Shafaq News Agency, "All tourist sites, hotels, and restaurants in Duhok are fully prepared to receive visitors during Eid al-Adha."

Ali noted that committees from the tourism directorate have visited the tourist sites and facilities across the governorate to ensure their readiness to host tourists from central and southern Iraq, as well as international visitors.

"These preparations include providing the best services and amenities to ensure a pleasant and safe holiday experience in Duhok," Ali said. "We have coordinated with the relevant authorities to ensure the smooth movement of tourists and to meet all necessary needs for a distinctive tourism experience."

Ali highlighted the importance of tourism in supporting the local economy and creating job opportunities.

Duhok is known for its rich history and stunning natural beauty.

Many sites attract tourists to the governorate, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Lalish Temple, the Zawa Mountain, a popular spot for hiking and camping, and Halamata Cave, home to ancient Assyrian carvings and is a popular spot for picnics and swimming.