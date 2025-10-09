Duhok restores ancient Halamata Cave

Shafaq News – Duhok

Authorities in Duhok launched restoration work in coordination with Italy’s University of Udine at the 2,700-year-old Halamata Cave on Mount Zawa to revive one of the province’s most important archaeological landmarks, the Directorate of Antiquities announced on Thursday.

The Directorate’s head, Bex Brifkani, told Shafaq News that the site features four rock carvings depicting King Sennacherib, one of the most famous Assyrian kings for the role he plays in the Hebrew Bible, and several deities, along with engravings of sacred animals.

He noted that the restoration followed significant environmental and human damage, including graffiti and partial destruction of the carvings, adding that the project included building a pedestrian pathway from the top of Mount Zawa to the cave, a visitor cabin, 1,100 meters of protective fencing, a modern surveillance system, and a 24-hour power line to ensure continuous monitoring and site protection.

The Province hosts around 2,700 archaeological sites, of which 64 have been restored and maintained over the past four years as part of local efforts to safeguard its historical and cultural heritage.