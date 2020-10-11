Iraq News

15 million-euro French grant to implement service projects Duhok

Date: 2020-10-11T10:55:29+0000
Shafaq News / The French Consul General in Kurdistan Region, Olivier Decottignies, announced on Sunday that his country will provide Duhok governorate with a grant of 15 million-euro to implement development and service projects in the governorate.

In a press conference, Decottignies explained that the French initiative includes providing a financial grant that will benefit 500 citizens and 60,000 students in various fields, indicating that the initiative was agreed on during the visit of the French Minister of foreign affairs last July.


