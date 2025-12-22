Iraqi ruling bloc moves to pick next Prime Minister

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Settling the next prime minister candidate and reviving Iraq’s stalled political process will be the central focus of the Coordination Framework’s discussions, the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, expected to convene on Monday.

A source informed Shafaq News that if the bloc fails to reach a consensus on the premiership, a parliamentary vote will determine the most suitable candidate. Should the vote also fail, a compromise candidate will be considered.

The source noted that caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani remains a potential contender, though his chances are limited due to opposition from other leaders within the framework and former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, who refuses to support a renewal of Al-Sudani’s term.

Earlier today, the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) Coalition, announced a major political initiative focused on resolving Iraq’s long-standing political deadlock, outlining measures to break the stalemate based on national consensus and constitutional procedures.

The initiative comes as reports indicate that Iraq’s race for the prime minister post has narrowed to two main contenders: Al-Sudani, whose bloc won 46 of the 329 parliamentary seats, and former Prime Minister Al-Maliki, who secured 29 MPs.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003 on November 11, with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%. Final results ratified by IHEC showed Shiite parties securing 187 seats, Sunnis winning 77 seats, and Kurds obtaining 56 seats.

Under the constitution, parliament must elect a speaker and two deputies within 15 days of ratification. The president is then elected within 30 days of the first parliamentary session, followed by the designation of a prime minister within 15 days. The prime minister-designate is required to form a cabinet within 30 days.

Iraq’s power-sharing system assigns the premiership to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd. With all major forces capturing significant seats, selecting the three key positions has evolved into a process shaped by cross-component bargaining and continuous recalculation.

Read more: Iraq's new parliament: No bloc can impose, none can be ignored