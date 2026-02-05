President Barzani, French FM: ISIS remains a regional security threat

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday to discuss strengthening relations between France across political, economic, and strategic fields, as well as the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a joint press conference with Barrot, Barzani thanked the French President Emmanuel Macron for Paris’s “ongoing support for the people of Kurdistan and their rights.” He also commended Macron’s role in backing the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people in Syria and in helping narrow differences between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Damascus.

On regional security, Barzani said he and the French foreign minister agreed that ISIS continues to pose a threat to regional stability, adding that the Global Coalition should maintain its missions.