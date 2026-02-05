French FM affirms partnership with Iraqi Kurdistan, Backs Kurdish role in Syria

Shafaq News- Erbil

France and the Kurdistan Region have consistently stood together during difficult periods and continue to coordinate closely amid ongoing tensions across the region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday.

During a joint press conference in Erbil with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Barrot highlighted symbolic gestures reflecting the relationship between both countries, noting that the Paris municipality named a street after the Peshmerga in recognition of their fight against terrorism. He also recalled that the French president was the first French head of state to visit Erbil.

Addressing regional developments, Barrot said France and the Kurdistan Region continue to “work in tandem” as tensions persist in Syria, Iran, and the wider region.

He thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government for its role in Syria, citing its cooperation in reaching an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after weeks of military escalation.

While underlining the need for Kurds to play an effective role in Syria’s future, similar to their role in Iraq, Barrot reaffirmed France’s commitment to protecting their rights, stressing that Paris is working to implement the deal to “build a unified, sovereign Syria that enjoys security and peace.”

As part of a regional tour that includes Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, Barrot met earlier today with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad, with expected talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program featuring prominently in the discussions.