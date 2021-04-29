Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29T15:47:58+0000
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received earlier today, Thursday, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih.

A readout issued by the Presidency said that the meeting was attended by the President's advisors and the deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the political arena in Kurdistan and Iraq, and the early legislative elections in particular, emphasizing the need to address the differences via dialogue and understanding between all the political parties.

The two sides appraised the recent visit of President Barzani to Baghdad and his meetings with state officials and Iraqi leaders and forces.

Presidents Barzani and Salih touched upon the national unity, bringing different points of view to a common ground and joining forces and capabilities to cops with the challenges.

The meeting deliberated the situation on the international level, stressing that lack of stability and security is not in the interest of the people of the region.

related

Nechirvan Barzani: Iraq's stability can only be achieved through cooperation and joint effort

Date: 2021-04-01 06:30:30
Nechirvan Barzani: Iraq's stability can only be achieved through cooperation and joint effort

Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Date: 2019-04-22 20:10:44
Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Barzani meets Erdogan

Date: 2020-09-04 12:47:07
Barzani meets Erdogan

A twinning agreement between Kurdistan and Spain

Date: 2020-09-20 15:05:13
A twinning agreement between Kurdistan and Spain

Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Date: 2021-03-17 16:26:45
Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Date: 2020-07-28 09:12:08
Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

50+ Iraqis escorted back to Erbil in an unprecedented Franco-German initiative

Date: 2020-09-03 20:21:45
50+ Iraqis escorted back to Erbil in an unprecedented Franco-German initiative

Nechirvan Barzani invites Indian companies to invest in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-10-18 11:11:40
Nechirvan Barzani invites Indian companies to invest in Kurdistan region