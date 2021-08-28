Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Macron lands in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-28T23:45:14+0000
President Macron lands in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The French President, Emmanuel Macron, landed in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, arriving from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Macron and several Middle Eastern leaders met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which aims to bring neighbors to the negotiations table instead of settling scores on its territory.

https://twitter.com/IKRPresident/status/1431775497285931009

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the French President upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of Erbil's International Airport. The two presidents are sought to convene later today.

Afterward, President Macron will visit the war-ravaged Mosul recaptured by the Iraqi army in 2017 after three years of ISIS hegemony.

The French delegation includes government officials alongside Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Yazidi Human Rights activist Nadia Murad, and the Feminist writer Carouline Fourest.

Kurdistan-France ties date back to the then-President Masoud Barzani's visit to the French capital in July, 2015, in the era of Nicolas Sarkozy. The Kurdish leader later passed the torch to the incumbent President of the Region, Nechirvan Barzani, who will hold later today the 12th meeting of a Kurdistan President with a French head of state, and his fifth personal meeting with President Macron.

related

Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Date: 2021-03-30 14:04:14
Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Date: 2021-03-30 18:12:45
Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-29 15:47:58
Presidents Salih and Barzani meet in Erbil

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26
A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Erbil authorities disclose the Eid security plan's outcomes

Date: 2021-05-16 18:00:42
Erbil authorities disclose the Eid security plan's outcomes

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48
Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur