President Barzani follows up on the citizens' situation with the Governor of Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, made a phone call to Erbil Governor Omed Khushnaw to follow up on the situation of the governorate after the floods reached residential areas.

A statement issued by the Presidency of the Region said that President Barzani stressed the need for the concerned authorities and government institutions to take immediate action to save the lives of citizens, do whatever it takes to provide aid for those affected as soon as possible, and prepare hospitals to receive the victims.

For his part, Khushnaw explained the current situation to the region's president and affirmed that the relevant institutions are constantly following up on the latest updates and are ready to face any emergency.