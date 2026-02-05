Iran’s FM heads to Muscat for US nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for the Omani capital Muscat on Thursday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to take part in talks with the United States scheduled for tomorrow, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Tehran considers it a responsibility not to miss any diplomatic opportunity that could secure Iran’s interests and help ensure peace and stability. It added that Iran hopes the US side will approach the negotiations with “responsibility, realism, and seriousness.”

The talks come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed diplomatic efforts to address long-standing disputes between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump conveyed broader demands to Tehran, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq. Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday said Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the US.