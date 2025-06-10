Iran confirms new indirect talks round with US in Muscat

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced, on Tuesday, a new round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States in Muscat, Oman, signaling a fresh attempt to ease tensions and address regional crises.

Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iranian Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi will visit Norway on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the scheduled Muscat talks. Baghaei described the upcoming discussions as part of a “complex diplomatic track” unfolding at a sensitive moment.

According to sources cited by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Tehran plans to deliver its official response to a US proposal within the next two days, offering an alternative framework for an agreement. The sources added that while Iran remains open to additional negotiation rounds, it will uphold what it described as “red lines” that cannot be crossed, referring to the country's right to uranium enrichment.

However, US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that Tehran’s demands could collapse the negotiations, stating, “Iran is pursuing enrichment. That’s what we don’t want.”

Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, a move that led to heightened tensions and increased Iranian nuclear enrichment activity.