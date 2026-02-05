US returns former Consulate building in Erbil to KRG

Shafaq News- Erbil

The US Consulate in Erbil handed over its former building to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after completing its move to a new facility on the Erbil–Permam Road, the diplomatic mission announced on Thursday.

Since the opening of the US Consulate in Erbil in 2012, more than 15 streets in Ankawa, where the old compound was located, have remained closed to the public, preventing residents and visitors from using them for any purpose.

In December 2025, officials inaugurated the new US consulate building in Erbil during an official ceremony, where the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani highlighted the strong relationship and broad partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.