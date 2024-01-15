US Consulate in Erbil Targeted by Drones

Shafaq News/ A local source reported on Monday that the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was targeted by several drones.

The source, who spoke to the Shafaq News Agency, said that "the US consulate was attacked by several drone strikes a short while ago, causing loud explosions."

The source also said that six explosions were heard, and that the alarm sirens were activated at the US consulate building.

The Iraqi military and security forces have not yet commented on the attack.