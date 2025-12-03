PM Barzani backs Trump’s “peace through strength”

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday described the newly opened US consulate in Erbil as a “fortress,” expressing support for US President Donald Trump’s principle of achieving peace through strength.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Barzani said that the United States has stood with the Kurdistan Region during critical periods and helped develop its institutions. He added that Erbil will continue working with both Washington and Baghdad.

