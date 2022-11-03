Report

KDP reelects Masoud Barzani as president.. Nechirvan, Masoud Barzani as his deputies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-03T11:49:32+0000
KDP reelects Masoud Barzani as president.. Nechirvan, Masoud Barzani as his deputies

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) during the party's 14th congress in the northern governorate of Duhok.

The 14th congress of the Kurdistan Democratic Party taking place in Duhok on Thursday has been delayed due to the ISIS invasion and the recent parliamentary election in Iraq.

The assembly also elected Iraqi Kurdistan's incumbent President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as vice presidents of the region's leading party.

In addition to the KDP politburo members, 800 elected members participate in today's event. It was in 2010 when the members of the party convened for a similar congress.

