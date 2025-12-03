US opens new consulate in Erbil, President Barzani highlights strong partnership

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s President, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Wednesday that the opening of the new US Consulate building in Erbil is a sign of Washington’s long-term commitment to both Iraq and the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Barzani said that the presence of such a large diplomatic mission shows “the importance of Erbil and the Kurdistan Region for the United States.”

He recalled moments when Washington played a central role in supporting the Kurdistan Region, including in 2003 and during the campaign against ISIS group in 2014. “The relationship between the two sides is built on joint work and long-standing cooperation.”

The new consulate compound is considered the largest American consular facility in the world.