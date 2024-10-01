US Consulate in Erbil sounds alarms following Iranian missile strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ A source reported, on Tuesday, that the US Consulate in Erbil activated its alarm systems following Iran's missile strikes on multiple regions in Israel.

According to the source, the consulate also sent out precautionary alerts to its staff, urging them to remain vigilant in light of the escalating tensions in the region.

This security response comes as diplomatic missions in the area implement protective measures amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.