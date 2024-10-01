Iraq suspends air traffic following Iranian missile strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi government announced the suspension of all air traffic in the country, coinciding with Iran's missile strikes on Israel.

The decision, made by Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, was implemented to ensure the safety of travelers amid growing regional security tensions.

A statement from the ministry's media office explained that Iraqi air navigation has been halted until further notice as a precautionary measure. The General Company for Airport and Air Navigation Management has initiated the gradual clearance of Iraqi airspace to ensure the safety of inbound, outbound, and transiting flights.

Additionally, Iraqi Airways has suspended all flights temporarily, following these precautionary measures. Lebanon and Jordan have also decided to suspend air traffic in their countries in light of the escalating conflict.

Earlier, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of multiple missile strikes on key military targets in Israel, following the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and Iranian General Nilforushan.