Exclusive: Clarification on Ain Al-Asad base incident in the thick of Iranian missile strikes

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Tuesday, that claims regarding a missile strike on Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq, are inaccurate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "what was circulated about a missile falling on Ain Al-Asad Airbase is incorrect; instead, a fuel tank from one of the Iranian missiles aimed at Israel fell in an empty area, far from the base."

The source confirmed that "this incident posed no danger, as the tank did not contain any explosive materials, and engineering efforts are currently underway to remove it."

Earlier, local media reported that Ain Al-Asad Airbase was targeted in conjunction with the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced earlier that it had struck significant military targets in Israel with dozens of missiles in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.