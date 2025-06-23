Sirens sound in US Consulate and base in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Sirens were activated on Monday evening at both the US Consulate in Erbil and the American military base inside Erbil International Airport, a local source told Shafaq News Agency.

He did not provide further details.

Earlier in the evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had targeted the US base in Qatar with ballistic missiles in retaliation for recent American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

A security source in Baghdad also confirmed to Shafaq News that US bases and the American embassy in Iraq have been placed on high alert, anticipating possible retaliatory or follow-up attacks on American assets in Iraq.