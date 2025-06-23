US bases, embassy in Iraq on alert over possible attacks

Shafaq News/ The US embassy and military bases in Iraq were placed on high alert on Monday, due to escalating regional tensions, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source stated that the alert level was raised in anticipation of possible attacks, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, no attacks have been recorded on Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province, the head of the Security Committee in the Provincial Council, Saad al-Muhammadi, confirmed to Shafaq News.

“The situation remains stable so far, with no rocket or drone attacks detected on the base,” al-Muhammadi clarified, noting the facility is currently “completely empty of personnel.”

He warned of a possible strike in the coming hours, citing available security indicators and the absence of military presence at the site.

Security forces are closely monitoring the situation, and intelligence coordination remains ongoing in anticipation of any developments, he added.