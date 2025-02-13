Concerns about foreign factions in Iraq, a US-based politician says
Iraqi politician Nizar Haidar, based in Washington, confirmed on Thursday
that foreign factions, internationally classified as terrorist organizations,
are present within Iraq's borders.
Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Haidar revealed
that these factions, which fought in Syria, withdrew to Iraq along with other
Iraqi armed groups after the "dramatic change" in Syria that led to
Bashar al-Assad's downfall and the rise of armed factions in Damascus. Haidar
noted that these groups did not retreat to "Lebanon's front, which had
also collapsed."
The Iraqi politician emphasized the Iraqi
government has insisted these groups disarm before crossing the border. The factions
are also required to "dismantle their armed structures and detain their
members until negotiations with their home countries can facilitate their
return," he said.
While Haidar believes that these elements are
not involved in any significant security or political issues in their home
countries, he suggested that Iraq should deport them to Iran if it insists on
protecting them and keeping them as part of the "resistance axis."
He warned that harboring foreign armed factions could come at a heavy cost
for Iraq, especially in the current sensitive and precarious international and
regional context.
Haidar further pointed out that Iraq needs to
exercise greater wisdom to avoid potential setbacks, obstacles, or military
strikes, reiterating that the country already faces challenges with
Iran-aligned armed groups. These groups remain subjects of ongoing negotiations
with Iraq’s military leadership regarding their disarmament and integration
into official security forces.
Prominent Iraqi politician Adnan Al-Zurfi also
warned against hosting foreign armed factions classified as terrorist
organizations within Iraq, saying it could jeopardize Iraq's national security.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter),
Al-Zurfi raised concerns over rapidly changing political and security
dynamics in the Middle East and questioned the government's stance on this
critical issue.
This is not the first time
foreign factions have been discussed in Iraq, particularly those who had been
stationed in Syria and are now repositioning in Iraq. Among these groups are
the Afghan and Pakistani militias, "Fatemiyoun" and
"Zeinbiyoun," which were recruited by Iran to fight in the Syrian
war.