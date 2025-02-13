Concerns about foreign factions in Iraq, a US-based politician says

Iraqi politician Nizar Haidar, based in Washington, confirmed on Thursday that foreign factions, internationally classified as terrorist organizations, are present within Iraq's borders.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Haidar revealed that these factions, which fought in Syria, withdrew to Iraq along with other Iraqi armed groups after the "dramatic change" in Syria that led to Bashar al-Assad's downfall and the rise of armed factions in Damascus. Haidar noted that these groups did not retreat to "Lebanon's front, which had also collapsed."

The Iraqi politician emphasized the Iraqi government has insisted these groups disarm before crossing the border. The factions are also required to "dismantle their armed structures and detain their members until negotiations with their home countries can facilitate their return," he said.

While Haidar believes that these elements are not involved in any significant security or political issues in their home countries, he suggested that Iraq should deport them to Iran if it insists on protecting them and keeping them as part of the "resistance axis."

He warned that harboring foreign armed factions could come at a heavy cost for Iraq, especially in the current sensitive and precarious international and regional context.

Haidar further pointed out that Iraq needs to exercise greater wisdom to avoid potential setbacks, obstacles, or military strikes, reiterating that the country already faces challenges with Iran-aligned armed groups. These groups remain subjects of ongoing negotiations with Iraq’s military leadership regarding their disarmament and integration into official security forces.

Prominent Iraqi politician Adnan Al-Zurfi also warned against hosting foreign armed factions classified as terrorist organizations within Iraq, saying it could jeopardize Iraq's national security. In a post on X (formerly Twitter),

Al-Zurfi raised concerns over rapidly changing political and security dynamics in the Middle East and questioned the government's stance on this critical issue.

This is not the first time foreign factions have been discussed in Iraq, particularly those who had been stationed in Syria and are now repositioning in Iraq. Among these groups are the Afghan and Pakistani militias, "Fatemiyoun" and "Zeinbiyoun," which were recruited by Iran to fight in the Syrian war.