US pressures Baghdad: Iraqi FM reveals details

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein revealed several critical developments concerning Iraq’s internal and external affairs, including armed factions, US pressures, relations with Syria, and Israeli threats.

In an interview with Al-Hadath TV, Hussein said the United States had presented Iraq with issues related to increasing pressure on Iran. However, he emphasized that "Baghdad seeks to maintain a balance in its relations between Washington and Tehran."

Hussein also mentioned that Washington had raised the possibility of halting gas imports from Iran. Despite this, he expressed hope that strategic dialogue with the new US administration would continue, noting there were "no concerns" in dealing with it.

Armed Factions Issue

Hussein revealed that the US had sent unofficial messages regarding the status of armed factions in Iraq. He highlighted that "Israeli threats of an attack inside Iraq are still ongoing," adding that "the timing for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq has not changed."

On the issue of disarming factions, Hussein stated that it was a matter requiring internal discussion, noting that "these armed groups do not pose a threat to the presence of coalition forces."

He also warned of the "dangers of ISIS," pointing out "suspicious movements by the terrorist group that raise concerns within the government."

Syrian Relations

Concerning Iraq’s stance on Syria, Hussein confirmed that Iraq’s position towards the new Syrian administration was not influenced by Iran.

"However, there are different viewpoints from various political factions," he said.

Hussein also highlighted that Iraq, like any other nation, has diverse opinions on global matters, “especially regarding the Syrian issue,” adding that Iraq would "invite Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to attend the Arab summit in Baghdad."

In response to regional security concerns, Iraq deployed armored military forces along the border from Al-Qaim in the western part of the country to the Jordanian border, following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December.

Despite ongoing debates, the withdrawal of US and international coalition forces from Iraq remains a contentious issue, despite discussions that began with Washington over two years ago.

Moreover, the close ties between the current Iraqi government and Tehran continue to be a source of friction with the United States, despite Baghdad’s repeated assurances of its commitment to maintaining a balanced foreign policy and enhancing communication with Washington.