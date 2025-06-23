Qatar intercepts Iranian missiles on Al Udeid Air Base, condemns “blatant aggression”

Shafaq News/ Qatar announced on Monday that its air defenses had successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the US Al Udeid Air Base, in what Iranian media described as part of Tehran’s retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In urgent statements, the Qatari Ministry of Defense confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred as a result of the attempted strike, citing the “vigilance of the armed forces and precautionary measures” taken in advance.

The ministry stressed that Qatar’s territory and airspace remain fully secure, and that its military forces are on high alert and full readiness.

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, and international law.”

In a statement, the ministry said the missiles were launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and confirmed that Qatar's air defenses successfully intercepted them before they reached their target.

“Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the scale and nature of this act of aggression,” the ministry said, warning that such attacks pose a direct threat to regional security.

It further called for an immediate halt to all military operations and urged a serious return to negotiations and dialogue, warning that the continuation of such actions would further destabilize the region.

The Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, is the largest American military installation in the Middle East and serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM).

This is a developing story. Shafaq News will provide further updates as more information becomes available.