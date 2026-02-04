Muscat chosen for Iran–US nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran and the United States will hold indirect talks on February 6 in Muscat, the Omani capital, Iranian state media confirmed on Wednesday.

Iranian outlets explained that the negotiations would involve Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and would be mediated by Oman. The talks will focus exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, with no discussion of missile capabilities or regional issues.

The talks were initially set to take place in Turkiye, but Iranian officials told local outlets that the venue was changed after Ankara sought to broaden the agenda beyond Iran’s nuclear program.

If held, the meeting would mark the first diplomatic engagement between US and Iranian officials since negotiations collapsed and a 12-day war erupted in June 2025, as Washington steps up military pressure on Tehran and warns that a deal is needed to avert a wider conflict.

Earlier, Israel’s Maariv newspaper reported that Trump has conveyed broader demands to Tehran besides the nuclear file, including dismantling ballistic missile capabilities and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq.

Iran has repeatedly rejected those conditions, however. Ali Bagheri, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has stressed that Tehran has no plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad and that the issue will not be discussed in any negotiations with the United States.

