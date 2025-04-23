President Barzani, French FM discuss regional issues in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Erbil, Barzani noted that the two sides had discussed a number of important issues, and described the talks as “fruitful, particularly regarding relations between France and both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

“We highly value our historic ties with France and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral relations across various sectors, especially in security, economic, and cultural cooperation,” Barzani stressed.

He also expressed appreciation for France’s continued support, thanking the French government and President Emmanuel Macron, adding, “The Region looks forward to deepening ties with France in pursuit of greater regional stability and security.”

For his part, Barrot called the trip a reflection of the strong friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples. “Our relations became even stronger during the war against ISIS, when our forces fought alongside Kurdish forces. France reaffirms its support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” he emphasized.

Earlier on Wednesday, Barrot arrived in Erbil, where he was welcomed by Safeen Dizayee, after holding a joint press conference with Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein.