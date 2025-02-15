President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with Dutch PM, French FM

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Prime Minister of Netherlands, Dick Schoof, and the French FM, Jean-Noël Barrot, on the sideline of the Munich Security Conference 2025 (MSC).

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, during a meeting with Dutch PM the two leaders discussed relations between the Netherlands, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, exploring ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors. They also exchanged views on regional political and security developments, with a focus on Syria. The meeting also covered several shared concerns, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination to maintain regional stability.

The statement added, “President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Netherlands and commended its role within the International Coalition in combating terrorism, as well as its ongoing support for training and capacity-building for the Peshmerga forces.”

For his part, Prime Minister Schoof reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region and expressed the Netherlands’ interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in security and economic sectors.

In another statement, the Kurdish presidency announced that the during the meeting with French FM, Barzani expressed the Kurdish people’s appreciation for France’s longstanding support, particularly in combating terrorism and maintaining stability. He further emphasizing the importance of further strengthening ties with France across various sectors.

In his turn, Minister Barrot reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, recognizing its pivotal role in maintaining stability in Iraq and the broader region. He also underscored France’s continued support for both Iraq and Kurdistan in tackling shared security challenges.

The discussions also covered the situation in Syria, particularly the conditions of the Kurdish population, as well as broader developments in the Middle East, the statement added.