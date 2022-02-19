Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with French Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the meeting, The two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq's political and security situation, the dangers and threats of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the ties of Iraq and Kurdistan with neighboring countries.

Barzani thanked France for the "continuous assistance and support to the Region,” noting that the two sides "shared the desire to develop and strengthen relations between Kurdistan and France."

They also highlighted the efforts of the French Embassy in Baghdad and the French Consulate General in Erbil to boost ties among France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

On Friday, a high-level Kurdish delegation headed by the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President and PM held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.