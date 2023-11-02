Kurdistan's President to visit Paris: strengthening diplomatic ties with France

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is set to embark on an official visit to Paris on Friday, responding to a formal invitation extended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, President Macron will host President Barzani at the Elysee Palace, signifying a significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

The visit marks President Barzani's fourth official visit since assuming the presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government in its previous term and, subsequently, the Region's presidency in its current session.