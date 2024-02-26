President Barzani welcomes France's new ambassador, appreciates Paris' support of Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed France's new Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, during a meeting in Erbil, both sides discussed various issues, including "the current political and security landscape in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on the importance of the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections and the dynamics of Erbil-Baghdad relations. Additionally, they deliberated on the recent developments in the region and their potential implications."

President Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's "commitment to enhancing ties with France and expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from France to both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

On his part, Ambassador Durel conveyed his "pleasure in assuming his post, highlighting that France values its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and will continue to offer its assistance."